Backstage News On How People In WWE Felt About Super Showdown

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed how people in WWE reportedly felt about attending Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia. Meltzer noted that “Most of the people knew they shouldn’t have gone” and “Most guys don’t want to rock the boat. Some guys wanted to go. Most didn’t think they should go. It was an awfully long trip. One person told me if it was up to him, he would never go back again, but it’s not up to him, so it doesn’t matter. Others were just like, ‘It sucked.’”

Meltzer also said the following regarding the 50-man battle royal:

“There were people who very much understood that the booking was horrible throughout so much of the show. For the guys in the battle royal, it was very much going through the motions because the whole thing was just thrown together. Like I said, there was no showcase spots or anything like that, so people there were kind of not in a great mood that you’re flying in there for this match that can’t be good because there’s no thought put into it. And you’re just there as a piece of meat.”