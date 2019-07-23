Backstage News On How WWE Feels About Finn Balor, RAW Reunion Viewership

-Tom Colohue of SportsKeeda.com noted the following about WWE and Finn Balor:

– This week’s WWE RAW Reunion drew 3.093 million viewers which was a solid increase from last week’s 2.453 million viewers. Here were the hourly numbers:

3.019 million
3.178 million
3.083 million

