Backstage News On How WWE Feels About Finn Balor, RAW Reunion Viewership

-Tom Colohue of SportsKeeda.com noted the following about WWE and Finn Balor:
"The feeling I get is that the Demon King is viewed as marketable but the ordinary Finn Balor isn't. That's why they keep trying to force nicknames and gimmicks on to him." – #WWE source.
Finn Balor needs a reinvention. #Raw #RAWReunion
– This week’s WWE RAW Reunion drew 3.093 million viewers which was a solid increase from last week’s 2.453 million viewers. Here were the hourly numbers:
3.019 million
3.178 million
3.083 million