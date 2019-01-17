Backstage News On How WWE Is Currently Handling Talent Contracts

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding WWE contract offers to talents:

“WWE has told people if you can show on paper an offer from another company, they’ll beat it, even double it on the spot provided you sign immediately.”

Twitter account @WrestleVotes also noted the following:

