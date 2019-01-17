Backstage News On How WWE Is Currently Handling Talent Contracts

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding WWE contract offers to talents:
“WWE has told people if you can show on paper an offer from another company, they’ll beat it, even double it on the spot provided you sign immediately.”
Twitter account @WrestleVotes also noted the following:
Over the past few weeks WWE has looked into reworking some talent contracts, including offering some talent pay raises. With that said, WWE is not currently looking to lose ANY talent. Those requesting to be released are doing so at the wrong time.
