Backstage News On If WWE Has Cleared Daniel Bryan To Wrestle At Royal Rumble

Daniel Bryan has not been medically cleared by WWE to return to the ring for action.

There has been speculation that somehow he could be involved in the Royal Rumble match but not take a bump and somehow winning that way.

Keep in mind that if he’s not medically cleared, he wouldn’t be able to go onto face AJ Styles for the WWE Title at WrestleMania 34 and the feeling is that the win could devalue the purpose of the Rumble winner.