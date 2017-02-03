Backstage News On Impact Wrestling’s Creative Plans, Former TNA Stars Returning

There is a “Let’s make TNA great again” marketing idea that Jeff Jarrett came up with, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com. Apparently several names from the past have been contacted and there’s talk of having Jarrett publicly bury the Dixie Carter regime on television.

As previously reported, Bruce Prichard is being brought back to TNA and could appear as soon as the March 9th edition of Impact Wrestling which is being taped tonight. Despite reports that Prichard would have a backstage role, Meltzer noted that Prichard is only being brought in as a TV character due to the success of his podcast.

Two names that are being mentioned are Matt Morgan (as a top star) and Konnan. Morgan is currently preparing for a bodybuilding contest in June and it’s expected he’ll have a leaner look. In regards to Konnan, it’s possible he will also bury the old TNA regime and bring back the LAX faction.

In an effort to make things not as out of date, Jarrett’s idea is to do four days of tapings with six episodes being taped.