Backstage News On John Cena – Roman Reigns Promo Battle, Kurt Angle Not Originally Planned To Be RAW GM

– The John Cena – Roman Reigns promo battle on this week’s WWE RAW was almost completely scripted ahead of time by the WWE creative team, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com. Anything controversial that said by either Cena or Reigns got prior approval.

– In an interview with TheSun.co.uk, Kurt Angle noted that his General Manger role was not something he was supposed to have:

“You’ll see me back in the ring, for sure. I don’t know when, but I can’t wait. There was never supposed to be a GM role. I don’t know if it was Mick Foley’s hip or WWE just decided they wanted to bring me on the TV. It’s been a lot of fun. I love being with the guys and girls and every week you get a closer bond with them.”