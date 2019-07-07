Backstage News On Karl Anderson – Luke Gallows Renewing WWE Contracts

According to reporter Jon Alba, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson recently signed new five-year deals with a significant raise.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com confirmed the report and added the following:

“All I can say is WWE is making even bigger offers than people think and [The Good Brothers] was one of them. They don’t wanna lose anyone. No one’s getting fired unless they have to and because it’s the nature of pro wrestling there will probably be one or two guys a year that will have to [be fired], but not for poor performance, for disciplinary reasons.”

“WWE does not want to lose anyone right now, you know.”