Backstage News On Lio Rush’s Future In WWE

It’s well known by now that Lio Rush received a lot of backlash from WWE Superstars and WWE officials after his tweet about Emma being released by WWE.

Rush has removed references to WWE on his Twitter profile and changed his hometown from Orlando to Baltimore. It should be noted that his profile on WWE.com is still up. PWinsider.com is reporting that as of Thursday morning, Rush is still under contract with the WWE.

He recently tweeted out this: