Backstage News On Maria And Mike Kanellis Having Heat Over Pregnancy

Mike Johnson of PWInsiderElite.com discussed Mike and Maria Kanellis possibly having backstage heat over Maria’s pregnancy announcement. Here is what Johnson said courtesy of HeelByNature.com:

“There are a lot of people in the company who theorized with me that the entire thing was scripted, as their way to get back at Maria and Mike” Johnson stated. “They signed a deal, she got pregnant right away, back on TV in a minor role, WWE finally signs them to a new contract, and let’s face it they are at the bottom of the ladder in the company.”

“They invest in them, in what some people believe is a new 5-year deal, and they are pregnant again. Some people have definitely raised their eyebrows, sometimes you don’t plan things out, that happens it’s life, but some people in that company have definitely raised their eyebrows to me going ‘really? are you kidding me?’”

As previously reported, Maria posted a photo of her pregnancy test results to prove she is telling the truth: