Backstage News On Mickie James’ WWE Contract And In-Ring Return

Mickie James underwent successful reconstructive surgery on her right knee on Tuesday in Birmingham, Alabama.

NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis, who is married to James, shared the news on Twitter.

UPDATE: Surgery was a complete success. I'm sure when she's feeling up to it she'll share more. Thank you all! 🙌 https://t.co/RxCHyko2UQ — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) July 16, 2019

According to Dave Meltzer in Wrestling Observer Newsletter, James’ doctors estimate that she won’t be able to return to the ring until the middle of April. So that puts her out of action for about nine more months and likely until after WrestleMania 36 on April 5, 2020.

In a tweet before the procedure, James seemed to indicate that there’s a chance she may not return to the ring.

Thank you all for your love, prayers, and well wishes. I am grateful! I’ll be just fine… if I come back… I’m coming back bionic! 😘 — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) July 16, 2019

James tore her ACL while facing Carmella at a WWE live event in Waco, Texas on June 1, which was her first match since joining SmackDown LIVE in the Super Shake-up. The match lasted about five minutes as Carmella scored the win shortly after the injury occurred. James was briefly evaluated by a ringside physician before heading backstage with minor assistance.

The injury should alter James’ WWE contract status since her three-year deal is set to expire in December. Since a talent can’t be released while injured, WWE will have to freeze her contract until she resumes wrestling. When she’s cleared to resume wrestling, she’ll probably have six or seven months left on the deal before it expires.