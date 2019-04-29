Backstage News On Naomi Joining RAW, The First-Ever SmackDown, WWE Ride Along

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

— After being a mainstay on SmackDown LIVE since 2016, Naomi is now adding a glow to Raw after the Superstar Shake-up. In her first match for the brand, Naomi defeated The IIconics with Bayley at her side in tag team action.

Naomi then beat Billie Kay in a one-on-one match last week.

Naomi joining Raw wasn’t a hastily made decision. Freelance writer Tom Colohue was told by his sources in WWE that Naomi moving to Raw was decided “months ago.”

— The first-ever episode of SmackDown took place 20 years today. Relive the best moments from the show, including the birth of The Corporate Ministry when The Undertaker and Triple H teamed up against “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and The Rock.

— In this preview clip from tonight’s all-new episode of WWE Ride Along, see if The New Age Outlaws and X-Pac have the navigation skills to find MetLife Stadium.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR