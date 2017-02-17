Backstage News On Naomi Winning The WWE Women’s Title, Victoria Speculation, Summer Rae

– As seen at Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber event, Naomi defeated Alexa Bliss to capture the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship. It’s being said that the reason WWE had Naomi win the Championship is so that she can go into WrestleMania 33 as champion because she’s from Orlando and that’s where the event is being held.

In regards to Naomi’s match at WrestleMania, we heard a few weeks back that the SmackDown Women’s Title wasn’t going to be defended on the card. The original plan at that time would see the SmackDown Women’s match be a multi-persons match, presumably a tag-match. However, those plans could have changed between now and then.

– In addition to Kelly Kelly, former WWE Diva Victoria is another name is that is being rumored for an appearance at WrestleMania. As previously reported, WWE has reached out to several past female stars about being part of WrestleMania weekend. Several people have noted that Victoria posted this video on SnapChat:

Former WWE Women's champion Victoria post this on her snapchat. I think this means a return!! @REALLiSAMARiE pic.twitter.com/W8k7mbZ9GP — Tiffany Oates (@tiffanyoates27) February 16, 2017

– Summer Rae sent out this tweet about the ‘Cash Me Outside’ girl from Dr. Phil having merchandise, unlike her.

Just found out Cash Me Outside has merch & I still don't… How bout dah? — Summer Rae (@RealSummerWWE) February 16, 2017

The ‘Cash Me Outside’ girl went viral last month as an embarrassingly disrespectful teen guest on Dr. Phil. When she wasn’t cursing at her mother and threatening the studio audience, she was boasting about how good of a fighter she was, telling anyone who dared to test her to “catch her outside.”