Backstage News On Naomi’s Feud With The IIconics, Stars Used As Weapons, Titus O’Neil

— Two weeks ago during the Superstar Shake-up episode of Raw, Naomi defeated The IIconics with Bayley at her side in tag team action. Bayley’s on SmackDown LIVE now, but a two-on-one advantage didn’t give the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions any kind of advantage in a one-on-one match between Naomi and Billie Kay on Raw last week as Naomi scored a quick victory.
Freelance writer Tom Colohue was told by a WWE source that this could lead to Naomi and a partner (who has yet to be determined) challenging Billie and Peyton Royce for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. The source also notes that a few people would love for Dana Brooke to get a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.
Fun little bit of #WWE news from a source:
"It might not happen now but the idea was for Naomi and a partner to challenge the Iiconics for the tag titles first. Bayley and Moon were ideas before the shake up but a few people would love Dana Brooke to have a shot." #raw
— Tom Colohue (@Colohue) April 23, 2019
— Titus O’Neil celebrates his birthday today as the Raw Superstar turns 42 years old.
42 years ago today My Mom gave Birth to me. She raised me to be a Leader,Servant and An Unapologetic Loving,Open and Sometimes a Brutally Honest Man!! Thank you all for all the Birthday wishes, but I Thank My Mother for Having me❤️ pic.twitter.com/HCbXuXqTkw
— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) April 29, 2019