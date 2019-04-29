Backstage News On Naomi’s Feud With The IIconics, Stars Used As Weapons, Titus O’Neil

— Two weeks ago during the Superstar Shake-up episode of Raw, Naomi defeated The IIconics with Bayley at her side in tag team action. Bayley’s on SmackDown LIVE now, but a two-on-one advantage didn’t give the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions any kind of advantage in a one-on-one match between Naomi and Billie Kay on Raw last week as Naomi scored a quick victory.

Freelance writer Tom Colohue was told by a WWE source that this could lead to Naomi and a partner (who has yet to be determined) challenging Billie and Peyton Royce for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. The source also notes that a few people would love for Dana Brooke to get a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

