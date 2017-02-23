Backstage News On Naomi’s Injury & WWE Status

As noted, Naomi was forced to relinquish the SmackDown Women’s Title on this Tuesday’s show after suffering an injury while winning the title from Alexa Bliss at the February 12th WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Bliss became a two-time champion after defeating Becky Lynch for the vacant title this week.

The injury that Naomi suffered was to her left knee and it reportedly happened while doing the finishing split-legged moonsault in the win over Bliss. It was believed that Naomi would be able to return to action this week but the injury is more serious than expected. It was described to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter as similar to the injury that Seth Rollins recently suffered on RAW.

No word yet on if Naomi will be back in time for WrestleMania 33 but she’s not expected to go through a long recovery. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that she could be out of action for 2 months or so.