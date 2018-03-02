Backstage News On Neville Possibly Returning To WWE

Neville is once again talking with WWE officials about a potential return to the company, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer noted that if it does happen, the target for a return would be sometime in April.

On October 10, 2017, multiple sources reported that Neville walked out at a Monday Night Raw event the day before and “appeared” to have quit the promotion with reports stating that he had been unhappy for a while. He was reportedly supposed to have faced and been defeated by Enzo Amore at the show but was replaced by Kalisto.

Neville has been silent since his departure with his last social media post, seen below, coming in late September ripping WWEShop over his new shirt. Despite his absence, WWE still lists him as a member of WWE’s current roster.

This ATROCITY is not on the NEVILLE LEVEL. THE KING deserves better. @WWEShop pic.twitter.com/fMcwUnldoW — KING (@WWENeville) September 29, 2017

Since trying to quit WWE in October, Neville has been wanting his contractual release from the company. He is still under contract to WWE and his deal is apparently frozen for the time that he has been absent from the road. It’s the same situation that led to Daniel Bryan and Rey Mysterio remaining with the company well after their original contracts expired.