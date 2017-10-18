Backstage News On Neville’s WWE Status, More On Why He Is Not Happy

We’ve noted how Neville’s WWE status is up in the air after he reportedly walked out of RAW in Indianapolis earlier this month after finding out he was scheduled to lose a non-title match to then-WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore that night. Kalisto ended up winning the title from Enzo that night but sources report that the plan has been to get the title back on Enzo, possibly at this Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view. There were conflicting reports on if Neville really walked out of RAW but multiple sources confirmed that he was not happy with the company and that he had pushed for his release.

It was also reported that Neville’s unhappiness goes back a few months as he was upset over his WrestleMania 33 Kickoff pre-show win over Austin Aries being left off the WrestleMania DVD along with the other pre-show matches. This caused him to miss out on royalties from what is usually the best-selling WWE DVD of the year. It was also noted that The King of The Cruiserweights was upset over other issues. While Neville remains under contract with WWE, it was reported that he was not being factored into any creative plans and he was not being booked for any upcoming events.

In an update, Dan Gartland of Sports Illustrated reports that Neville was frustrated by the direction of his character, the lack of pay-offs and the rough WWE life on the road. Neville has reportedly been “miserable in WWE” since January of this year and the walkout came nine months later than expected by many people close to the situation.

It appears Neville’s decision may be influenced in-part by Austin Aries, who left the company on amicable terms earlier this year. The SI report notes that Neville learned Aries would be making more in the next six weeks on the indies than Neville would in the same timeframe while with WWE. We noted before that Neville had pushed for his WWE release with the idea of working the indies and making a name for himself there.

Regarding his match being left off the WrestleMania 33 DVD, not only was Neville upset about missing out on the pay but he was said to be “infuriated” that the company “would disregard his service and value” after being as dedicated as he was. Neville reportedly felt that he was viewed as “nothing more than a very talented ‘get-over guy’ used to enhance” other Superstars.

No word yet on if WWE will grant Neville his release but SI reports that he is hoping or success in Ring of Honor or New Japan Pro Wrestling. WWE could grant the release or make Neville wait until his deal expires, or possibly explore a breach of contract, but SI adds that the walkout did upset Vince McMahon.