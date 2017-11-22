Backstage News On NXT Women Call-ups, Top WWE Female Star Taking Time Off

– The reason for the five women being called up from NXT this week was due to Vince McMahon believing that the women’s division had gotten stale on both brands, according to ProWrestlingSheet.com.

While there has been speculation about WWE doing a women’s Royal Rumble, there has been no indication that this was a factor in Vince’s decision.

– In addition to The Miz, Becky Lynch will also be taking time off from WWE to be part of the next installment of The Marine movie franchise.

The segment with Lynch being attacked by the NXT women on Smackdown Live was designed to write her off television.