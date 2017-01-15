Backstage News on Original Plans for The Undertaker Going Into WrestleMania, Taker – Braun Strowman

As PWMania.com reported, The Undertaker vs. John Cena is no longer on the books for WrestleMania 33 after Vince McMahon changed his mind on the match.

Regarding Taker’s WrestleMania opponent, Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that he will be facing a RAW Superstar. No word yet on who that may be. It’s also been reported that Taker will not be wrestling Braun Strowman at WrestleMania, despite the tease on this week’s RAW. It’s likely we will see some sort of interaction between Taker and Braun in the 30-man Royal Rumble main event to play off that tease on RAW this week.

Regarding Cena vs. Taker, speculation had Cena defeating WWE Champion AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble and Taker winning the Rumble main event, setting up Taker vs. WWE Champion Cena in Orlando. PWInsider reports that the original plan had Taker going into WrestleMania with the WWE Title. No word on how they planned on getting the title on Taker but that was the original plan. While we don’t know Taker’s WrestleMania opponent yet, it’s also been reported that he will not be challenging for any title.