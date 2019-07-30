Backstage News On Paul Heyman’s Influence On WWE RAW

Monday night’s episode of Raw from North Little Rock, Arkansas was the heaviest Paul Heyman-influenced red brand episode to date, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.

Meltzer speculates that Heyman came up with the Gauntlet Match, which Ricochet won to earn the right to challenge United States Champion AJ Styles at SummerSlam — Ricochet outlasted Rey Mysterio, Cesaro, Andrade and Sami Zayn in the Gauntlet Match.

“I had that feeling when I heard about the gauntlet match since he’s trying to make new stars and the gauntlet is really what created Kofi Kingston as a singles main eventer and another gauntlet helped Seth Rollins greatly,” Meltzer wrote. “But it’s pretty much confirmed the idea that they will attempt to make one or more stars in that match.”