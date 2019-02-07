Backstage News On Planned Roman Reigns WrestleMania Match, Big Impact Return Teased

– WWE was planning to have Roman Reigns face Dean Ambrose at Wrestlemania 35 prior to Reigns leaving to battle leukemia, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com.

– Impact Wrestling announced the following on social media:

