Backstage News On Plans For Sasha Banks, Former WWE Writer Comments On Current Direction

– As seen on WWE programming lately, Sasha Banks’ character has been acting in a more heel-sh way, and that’s because the company plans to turn her heel very soon.

We previously reported that the company had a big match for planned for Banks at WrestleMania 33 this year and that she would be going into the event as a heel. Those plans obviously have not changed, as she is on the right track for that turn.

– Brian Maxwell Mann, who was part of the WWE creative team several years ago, wrote the following tweets about WWE’s current direction heading into WrestleMania:

many brilliant wrestling minds work at WWE. this is the time of year when Vince ignores all of them. #RoyalRumble — Brian Maxwell Mann (@BrianMaxMann) January 30, 2017

if you're less then excited for Orton/Bray & Roman/Taker – wait until you see what Cena's doing — Brian Maxwell Mann (@BrianMaxMann) January 30, 2017

When asked if AJ Styles would be facing Shane McMahon, here was Mann’s response:

yes because Vince cares more about Shane's ego than creating new fans. https://t.co/cmMjDJTRcx — Brian Maxwell Mann (@BrianMaxMann) January 30, 2017

Here was Mann’s response about Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar possibly being for the Universal Title: