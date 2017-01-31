sasha-banks7

Backstage News On Plans For Sasha Banks, Former WWE Writer Comments On Current Direction

Published On 01/31/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

– As seen on WWE programming lately, Sasha Banks’ character has been acting in a more heel-sh way, and that’s because the company plans to turn her heel very soon.

We previously reported that the company had a big match for planned for Banks at WrestleMania 33 this year and that she would be going into the event as a heel. Those plans obviously have not changed, as she is on the right track for that turn.

– Brian Maxwell Mann, who was part of the WWE creative team several years ago, wrote the following tweets about WWE’s current direction heading into WrestleMania:

When asked if AJ Styles would be facing Shane McMahon, here was Mann’s response:

Here was Mann’s response about Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar possibly being for the Universal Title:

