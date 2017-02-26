Backstage News On Plans For The WWE Championship Match At WrestleMania

When the 2017 Royal Rumble Match winner Randy Orton declared that he will not challenge WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania as long as Wyatt is the master and he is the servant, SmackDown LIVE General Manager Daniel Bryan set up a 10-Man Battle Royal to determine who would take on The New Face of Fear on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, after that Battle Royal ended in controversy on the Feb. 21 episode of SmackDown LIVE – with officials unable to reach a consensus on as to whether AJ Styles and Luke Harper hit the floor simultaneously at the end of the match – Bryan announced on WWE Talking Smack that the competitors will go one-on-one this Tuesday to determine the WWE Championship No. 1 contender.

WWE still plans on having Orton challenge Wyatt for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania, but there have been discussions on adding Harper to the match and making it a Triple Threat. However, it’s said there are a lot of people against adding Harper to the match.

Those in favor of Harper challenging for the WWE Championship say going over Styles this Tuesday would give him an “instant main eventer” feel.