Backstage News On Possible WWE Roster Changes In The Superstar Shakeup Next Week

Source: The Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Regarding the “Superstar Shakeup” set for next week’s WWE RAW, the key moves appear to be AJ Styles to RAW and The New Day to SmackDown. There had been talk of moving Roman Reigns to SmackDown but word this week is that Reigns is staying on Monday nights.

The New Day to SmackDown makes sense as the SmackDown tag team division has needed a boost for some time. No word yet on what top RAW Superstar might jump to SmackDown with AJ coming to RAW but SmackDown did get the biggest post-WrestleMania 33 call-up in Shinsuke Nakamura. The Wrestling Observer also speculated that Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss could switch brands.