Backstage News On Rob Van Dam’s Surprise Appearance At RAW Reunion

In his first appearance on WWE television in five years, Rob Van Dam emerged Monday night at Raw Reunion.

Sami Zayn was heading for surefire defeat at the hands of Rey Mysterio when he attempted to make a swift exit and take a count-out loss. Unfortunately for him, he was blocked by RVD, The Hurricane, Kurt Angle and Sgt. Slaughter, all of whom drove the former NXT Champion back to the ring and into the clutches of Mysterio. Mysterio then finished Zayn off with the 619 and a Five-Star Frog Splash that drew RVD’s approval.

Prior to Monday night, Van Dam had not appeared for WWE since August 2014. What makes his appearance even more surprising is that he’s currently signed to IMPACT Wrestling.

Van Dam returned to IMPACT Wrestling in April and has wrestled every single month since then. He wrestled as recently as last Saturday at a set of IMPACT! television tapings in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

According to PWInsider, WWE received written permission from IMPACT Wrestling officials for Van Dam to appear on Raw Reunion. He was only allowed to appear on tonight’s show. Furthermore, there were no plans for him to wrestle.

Watch RVD’s appearance in the video below.