Backstage News On Roman Reigns Entering The WWE Royal Rumble At No. 30

Roman Reigns entering the Royal Rumble Rumble at No. 30 was designed to get Randy Orton as big of a babyface reaction as possible from the crowd at the Alamodome since “The Viper” is a heel. This is according to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The move managed to kill two birds with one stone, as in addition to getting Orton the big pop, it also set up Reigns’ upcoming showdown with The Undertaker at WrestleMania.