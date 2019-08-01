Backstage News On Roman Reigns & His Mystery Attacker

After WWE Champion Kofi Kingston beat United States Champion AJ Styles in the main event of SmackDown LIVE, Roman Reigns intending on making a SummerSlam challenge from the backstage area, but “The Big Dog” just barely evaded sheer catastrophe when a pile of scaffold and metal suddenly fell down upon him. Reigns got back to his feet and seemed unharmed, but was someone responsible for this mysterious occurrence?

According to a report today by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Daniel Bryan will be revealed as the person behind the calamity since they’re scheduled to have a match at SummerSlam.

Over the past few weeks, WWE has teased Bryan making a “career-altering announcement.” Bryan has been prompted to make the announcement a couple of times, but still remains silent.

Reigns and Bryan have faced each other many times over the years in tag team and singles matches, but their last one-on-one bout came more than four years ago at WWE Fastlane 2015. Things have changed significantly for both WWE Superstars since then and the dichotomy will be far different now that Bryan is a heel.