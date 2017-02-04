Backstage News On Roman Reigns vs. Undertaker, AJ Lee Responds To Bayley’s WrestleMania 33 Tweet

– Only one Superstar can run the yard in WWE, and tonight at WrestleMania 33, the world will find out whether that distinction belongs to The Undertaker or Roman Reigns.

Last Wednesday, The Undertaker and Reigns spent a lot of time at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida going over their WrestleMania match.

Behind-the-scenes, WWE producers are worried about Undertaker’s limited mobility, even compared to just last year and are laying out a match, move for move, in hopes of protecting the 52-year-old as much as possible.

– Ahead of WrestleMania 33, where Bayley will defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Nia Jax in a Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match, “The Huggable One” sent out this tweet on the big show.

Former WWE star AJ Lee, a three-time Divas Champion, responded to Bayley’s WrestleMania tweet with the following.