Backstage News On Ronda Rousey vs. Sarah Logan, Becky Lynch On RAW?, Lars Sullivan

— Despite being suspended last week, it looks like Becky Lynch will appear on Raw this Monday.

WWE announced today that Lynch “has been invited to Raw by the McMahon family for the second straight week.”

On Raw last Monday, Stephanie McMahon suspended Lynch indefinitely until she gets her knee evaluated (which is injured in WWE’s storyline). Lynch responded by attacking Stephanie.

Lynch appeared on SmackDown LIVE the following night as she interrupted Charlotte Flair at the start of the show. Triple H then came out and cut a promo on Lynch. He questioned if she’s really injured and said Lynch is afraid of Ronda Rousey. Lynch then slapped Triple H.

The latest edition of WWE Now takes a look at Lynch unleashing on Stephanie and Triple H.

— You can now watch Lars Sullivan’s entrance video as WWE has released it on YouTube.

— Last Monday on Raw, Ronda Rousey quickly submitted Liv Morgan before inviting Sarah Logan to try her own luck. Logan fared marginally better and at least made it a fight, but she fell to the Armbar just like her cohort.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, Rousey’s match with Logan was largely called in the ring, which is not common since Rousey’s matches are usually pre-planned.

Sapp added, “One of the hip throws wasn’t expected, but since it’s Ronda Rousey there wasn’t much that could be done to stop it.”