Regarding Rusev’s quick loss to Randy Orton at WWE SummerSlam, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reports that the match was booked merely to get the feud started between Rusev and Orton.

The idea is that the SummerSlam match would be seen as a ‘fluke’ win for Orton. In addition to that, WWE felt that Orton needed some big wins after losing PPV matches to Bray Wyatt and Jinder Mahal.

Meltzer described the SummerSlam booking decision as being more about pro-Orton than anti-Rusev.