– PWInsider.com noted the following regarding how WWE kept Rusev’s return to television from being spoiled:

“WWE had Rusev drive from Nashville, where he lives, to prevent his return from leaking and then hid him until right before he was to come to the ring.”

– This week’s edition of WWE RAW drew 2.272 million viewers. RAW from one year ago (9/17/18) drew 2.672 million viewers and last week’s show drew 2.130 million viewers.

Here are the hourly numbers:

2.417

2.319

2.079