Backstage News On Sasha Banks Losing To Alicia Fox On WWE RAW

Sasha Banks pinned Alicia Fox on Raw on May 8, but the former Divas Champion had a shoulder up outside the ref’s field of vision, which led to Fox getting another shot at The Boss this past Monday night.

This time, Fox won.

With her Cruiserweight love interest, Noam Dar at ringside, Fox muscled out of a Bank Statement attempt and nailed Banks in the small of her back with a ruthless Scissor Kick to claim the win.

For those wondering about Banks losing to Fox, Vince McMahon just isn’t high on her like other people are. Therefore, he won’t protect her from losing.

While McMahon recognizes the reaction that Banks gets from the crowd, and her overall appeal, he believes her to be injury prone because of how she operates in the ring.

A long title reign is also unlikely anytime soon.

Banks become a three-time champion last year, but she didn’t have a successful title defense against Charlotte Flair. A lot of the reasoning behind that is McMahon doesn’t trust her to hold a title for a long time.

Her history of back problems is a huge red flag for McMahon because he sees putting the Raw Women’s Championship on her as a risk. She’s been hurt or injured quite often and will need to have back surgery eventually.