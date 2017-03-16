Backstage News On Seth Rollins’ Status For WWE WrestleMania

Saving Raw General Manager Mick Foley from annihilation at the hands of Triple H, a seemingly recovered Seth Rollins emerged on Raw to get some payback against “The Game,” but “The Architect”‘s assault was ultimately cut short.

After Triple H brutalized the attacking Rollins’ knee, the hobbled “Architect” had to be helped to the locker room area.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Rollins’ status for WrestleMania 33 is still up in the air.

Rollins was cleared by doctors last week, but with restrictions — meaning they cleared him for some in-ring activities but not actual matches. This is why he was able to mix it up in the ring.

That said, many people in WWE feel management is rushing Rollins back and that for his long-term health, he should have taken another month off to focus on rehab since his risk of getting injured again is currently very high.