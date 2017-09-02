Backstage News On Several WWE Titles Changing Hands

As seen on WWE television as of late, there have been several title changes.

The New Day lost the SmackDown Tag Team Titles to The Usos, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins became new Tag Team Champions, Sasha Banks won the RAW Women’s Championship then lost the Title to Alexa Bliss in the main event of last week’s RAW, Natalya defeated Naomi to become new SmackDown Women’s Champion and Akira Tozawa lost the Cruiserweight Title to Neville.

Dave Meltzer spoke about the title changes on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. He mentioned that Vince McMahon is one of his phases where he wants to do quick title changes as often as possible.

McMahon reportedly wanted more heels as champions and had several title changes to get fans talking about them.