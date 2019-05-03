Backstage News On SmackDown Tag Titles, Jeff Hardy Undergoes Knee Surgery

After vacating the SmackDown Tag Team Championship earlier this week, Jeff Hardy underwent knee surgery on Thursday in Birmingham, Alabama.

“Let the healing begin,” Hardy said in a video he posted on Instagram last night. Hardy also wrote a caption thanking WWE and the Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center.

The Hardy Boyz relinquished the SmackDown Tag Team Championship last Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE, with Jeff’s injury being blamed on Lars Sullivan in the storyline.

WWE uploaded a video after SmackDown where Jeff discussed the injury. Jeff said he would be having his whole right knee repaired and that he’ll be out of action for six to nine months. He vowed to come back better than ever, saying he’ll hopefully be able to put on a better show than he has recently.

The last match Jeff had before vacating the titles took place on April 20 in Madison, Wisconsin. According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Hardy sustained the knee injury during a tag team match against The Usos.

WWE has yet to announce how the next SmackDown Tag Team Champions will be determined. According to Meltzer, the reason nothing was said on SmackDown is that a decision has yet to be made.

According to a report on Thursday by POST Wrestling, things are still up in the air regarding how WWE will deal with the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. There were, however, a few ideas thrown around before WWE settled on the titles being vacated.