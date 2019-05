According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, USA Network was pitching ideas to WWE for how to improve television viewership for the third hour of RAW.

Meltzer noted, “One person with knowledge of the story said the ideas were all terrible, but the 24/7 idea was the best one and McMahon knew he had to take one of them.”

Even though Mick Foley specifically mentioned the third hour during his RAW promo, the title is expected to be defended at any time.