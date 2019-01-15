Backstage News On The Alexa Bliss Topless Segment On WWE RAW

It’s believed that the Alexa Bliss topless segment on RAW was designed to push the envelope a bit and generate some buzz. The plan appeared to be effective as the YouTube video has more than 1.5 million views in less than 24 hours and is the currently the 2nd most-watched clip from this week’s episode of RAW.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on the segment:

“So the idea is they want to bring back this idea of God only knows what. It’s like old time, old time stuff. It’s like whatever, that stuff’s on regular TV shows all the time too. It was an attempt to do something that was very awkward in execution, but it was an attempt to make things sexy. That’s all that was.”