Backstage News On The Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Not only did Brock Lesnar make a surprise appearance at WWE Money in the Bank, he walked out of the show as the winner of the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

An angle where Sami Zayn got attacked earlier in the night led to the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match starting with seven participants. Lesnar’s music hit at the end of the match as Ali was about to pull down the briefcase. Lesnar ran down to the ring, knocked over the ladder Ali was on, set up a ladder of his own, climbed it, and retrieved the briefcase.

Ali, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, Finn Balor, Andrade, and Randy Orton were the seven WWE Superstars who started the match. According to PWInsider, none of them were aware of Lesnar’s return ahead of time. They were told that there would be a spot at the end of the match where Ali would be standing on top of the ladder and then get tipped over. They were not told who would be coming out to do the spot.

WWE took extreme measures to keep Lesnar’s return a secret. He was not seen until he came to the Gorilla Position towards the end of the match. There were rumors going around that he was backstage, but no one confirmed it online.

This was Lesnar’s first WWE appearance since losing the Universal Championship to Seth Rollins last month at WrestleMania 35.

Shortly after Money in the Bank ended, former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho trolled WWE on Twitter over Lesnar winning the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match:

“Awesome to see @BrockLesnar win the #MoneyInTheBank match…even though he wasn’t officially entered! Brock is the future of the biz and this perfect example of genius booking shows why @WWE will remain on top FOREVER! #GoBrockGo.”