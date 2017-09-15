Backstage News On The Miz and Maryse Announcing They Are Having A Child

Live on “Miz TV” during this week’s Monday Night Raw broadcast, Intercontinental Champion The Miz and Maryse announced that they are expecting their first child.

“My wife and I have been thinking long and hard about how we wanted to announce this special news,” The Miz said on Raw. “We thought about it long and hard, and we thought there’s no better place to announce it than the first place that we met, and that is here in WWE in front of all of you. So without further adieu, my wife Maryse and I we’re, uh … go ahead, babe.”

Miz then motioned to Maryse, who excitedly exclaimed, “We’re having a baby!”

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that The Miz and Maryse kept it very private, as only a few people knew about it ahead of time. WWE talent and almost the entire staff found out it when they made the announcement as they didn’t want the word to leak before they announced it themselves.

WWE decided to use the announcement as a way to run an angle between Miz and Enzo Amore. Before The Miz could read a speech, planned “Miz TV” guest Amore cut the celebration off, prompting a tirade from Miz about how Enzo didn’t know when to shut up and stating that he only joined the Cruiserweight division because he had driven away all his allies in the Raw locker room and had nowhere else to go. Amore responded by calling Miz a paper champion, which was enough to goad the Intercontinental Champion into an impromptu match.

Enzo talked more trash on the mic, telling Miz’s unborn kid to ask, “Who’s ya daddy?” Miz got upset and unloaded on Enzo. The Miztourage got involved and the match ended via disqualification.