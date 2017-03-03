Backstage News On The New Day and Shining Stars Envelope Segment On WWE RAW

The Shining Stars suffered a similar fate to La La Land at the Oscars on Raw this past Monday.

Primo and Epico thought they would be facing The New Day in a match — but an envelope soon scuppered that, as it did to La La Land a night previously.

Inside said envelope was a card showing that Rusev and Jinder Mahal would be facing Big E and Xavier Woods, much to the chagrin of The Shining Stars.

It was then revealed that Primo and Epico would actually be facing Big Show in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match.

This angle was basically done for Vince McMahon’s amusement. Behind the scenes, the Oscars spoof was written into Raw because it was just something Vince wanted.

Glitzy musical La La Land was initially announced as the winner of the Best Picture Oscar in Los Angeles after presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were handed the wrong results card.

In the 2-on-1 Handicap Match, a leaner and meaner Big Show quickly dominated The Shining Stars.