As previously reported, there was reportedly another idea for the finish of Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins at WWE Hell in a Cell that wasn’t used.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding what the original idea was:

“The original idea for the finish was that Wyatt would take a gimmicked bump off the top of the cage and be unable to continue and the match would be stopped. Then, after it was stopped, he would pop up like Undertaker and take Rollins out with the mandible claw.”