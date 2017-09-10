Backstage News On The RAW Women’s Title Picture, WWE Looks At Potential Opponents For Asuka

– At No Mercy, Alexa Bliss will look to retain her Raw Women’s Championship against incredible odds when “The Goddess” battles Sasha Banks, Nia Jax and Emma in a Fatal 4-Way Match. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this match is being done to build towards to a singles match between Bliss and Jax.

WWE officials don’t want Bliss and Jax to face off yet in a one-on-one encounter, so they made the Raw Women’s Championship Match at No Mercy a multi-women contest. They also want to keep Bliss, Jax, and Banks strong, which is why Emma was added to the mix.

– For the WWE Network Pick of the Week, Charlotte Flair selects WWE Flashback Friday, featuring her father – 16-time World Champion Ric Flair – in action on the debut episode of WCW Monday Nitro.

WWE.com posted an article looking at five “dream matches” for Asuka on Raw and SmackDown LIVE. WWE listed Alexa Bliss, Natalya, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Becky Lynch.

