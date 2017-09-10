Backstage News On The RAW Women’s Title Picture, WWE Looks At Potential Opponents For Asuka

– At No Mercy, Alexa Bliss will look to retain her Raw Women’s Championship against incredible odds when “The Goddess” battles Sasha Banks, Nia Jax and Emma in a Fatal 4-Way Match. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this match is being done to build towards to a singles match between Bliss and Jax.

WWE officials don’t want Bliss and Jax to face off yet in a one-on-one encounter, so they made the Raw Women’s Championship Match at No Mercy a multi-women contest. They also want to keep Bliss, Jax, and Banks strong, which is why Emma was added to the mix.

– For the WWE Network Pick of the Week, Charlotte Flair selects WWE Flashback Friday, featuring her father – 16-time World Champion Ric Flair – in action on the debut episode of WCW Monday Nitro.

– WWE.com posted an article looking at five “dream matches” for Asuka on Raw and SmackDown LIVE. WWE listed Alexa Bliss, Natalya, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Becky Lynch.