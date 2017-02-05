Backstage News On The Roman Reigns – Braun Strowman Storyline and Universal Title

– On Monday night’s RAW, Kurt Angle came out to talk about the Roman Reigns/Braun Strowman situation. Angle said both guys were hurt but they are not done with each other. Angle noted that Reigns’ ribs were hurt and Strowman tore his rotator cuff. For those asking, the injuries are part of the storyline.

– At this point, things are up in the air regarding creative plans for the Universal Title. Braun Strowman was expected to be the next contender for Brock Lesnar’s Universal Title but that could change. The belief is that both Finn Balor and Seth Rollins will get title matches with Lesnar as Lesnar will be working a heavier schedule than previous years.