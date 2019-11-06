Retraction Issued Over The Seth Rollins – Meeting Story

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote the following regarding Seth Rollins and the backstage meeting prior to Monday’s RAW:

We would like to retract a comment from both Monday’s daily update and Monday’s post-Raw Wrestling Observer Radio regarding Seth Rollins and the meeting Vince McMahon held with talent yesterday before Raw.

We had included comments and discussed on WOR that Rollins had spoken at the meeting, but he has since said on Twitter and released a statement to Fightful that he did not. We apologize for this error.

It is our policy in our newsletters and on our podcasts to correct mistakes as soon as possible and to always clarify if there are misunderstandings.