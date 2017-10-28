Backstage News On The SmackDown Invasion On RAW

Last Monday, SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon and the Superstars of SmackDown LIVE launched a brutal surprise ransacking that brought Raw completely “under siege.”

According to PWInsider.com, the angle backstage was actually shot earlier in the day. SmackDown LIVE Superstars were instructed to really lay in their beatings on the Superstars of Raw, as Vince McMahon wanted it to look at physically brutal as possible.

There was such an attention to detail that when one SmackDown LIVE Superstar threw what was described as a “typical working punch,” the filming was stopped and reset so that it wouldn’t be seen on television.