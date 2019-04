It appears that one of the reasons for Andrade and Zelina Vega moving back to SmackDown Live was due to the request of the FOX Network, according to PWInsider.com.

There are reportedly plans to spotlight Latino WWE stars on FOX’s Spanish language station, FOX Deportes.

Aleister Black was moved to SmackDown not just for being married to Zelina but also because there are apparently creative ideas for him on the SmackDown brand.