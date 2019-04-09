Backstage News On The Undertaker’s Appearance On WWE RAW

Elias fell victim to yet another WWE legend as The Undertaker appeared on Raw last night after missing WrestleMania for the first time since 2000.

John Cena confronted Elias at WrestleMania 35, appearing as “The Doctor of Thuganomics” and delivering an F-U. On Monday night, it was The Undertaker’s turn.

Elias cut a promo saying that Cena ruined his WrestleMania for the second year in a row. Elias vowed that next year was going to be a different story and said Cena isn’t a musician or an artist.

Elias then said he was going to show everyone how easy it is to rap. He ended it with: “Every superstar wants to make their name on Elias. I get it, you’re a fan. But mark my words — the next one to interrupt me is a dead man.”

That led to Undertaker appearing. Undertaker and Elias went face-to-face, Elias acted like he was going to leave and Undertaker hit the big boot when Elias charged at him.

According to PWInsider.com, the angle was done to set up a match between The Undertaker and Elias for WWE’s next show in Saudi Arabia.

It was reported a few weeks ago by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Undertaker is scheduled to work the show. The show is, or was, scheduled for Friday, May 3, but Meltzer was told last week that it has been moved to Friday, June 7 “for logistical purposes.”

While WrestleMania is promoted as the biggest show of the year, the shows in Saudi Arabia are WWE’s most profitable events by a wide margin. According to Meltzer, Undertaker is working the show due to “the ridiculous money involved.”