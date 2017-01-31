Backstage News On The Undertaker’s Health After The Royal Rumble, John Cena Tying Ric Flair’s Record

– The Undertaker lasted just 8:46 in the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble main event, eliminating four Superstars – Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin, The Miz and Bill Goldberg, but word from backstage is that Taker was really hurting after the show, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

Taker was reportedly dealing with hip issues during the Rumble. He did undergo hip surgery back in the fall of 2016 and it was reported then that the surgery had his WrestleMania 33 status up in the air. As we’ve noted, the current plan is for Taker to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania in Orlando this April.

– Regarding John Cena becoming a 16-time world champion by defeating AJ Styles for the WWE Title at Royal Rumble, Meltzer noted that there was a plan to make a much bigger deal out of Cena tying Ric Flair’s record but for some reason it was written out of the show.