Backstage News On The Young Bucks Turning Down WWE

Triple H worked hard in an effort to sign The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, and Hangman Page, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting. Triple H allegedly had around 12 hours of talks with the Bucks.

Page was reportedly offered main roster money to work NXT and would’ve been pushed as one of the brand’s top stars.

The Young Bucks were reportedly offered a deal that would’ve been for a similar amount of money as AJ Styles and Being The Elite would’ve become a regular series on the WWE Network. In addition to that, Meltzer said ”as well as something I’ve never heard WWE concede on, which was a six-month window where they could have left their three-year contract if they wanted and weren’t happy with their push.”

It appears that WWE had plans for the Young Bucks with them debuting at the Royal Rumble and having a significant storyline for Wrestlemania 35. The reaction from people within WWE was that it was “mind-boggling” that the Bucks would not only be offered a deal of that magnitude but also that they would actually turn down the offer.