Backstage News On Universal Title Backup Plan, WWE Interested In Former Knockouts

– WWE is currently working on a backup plan in case Braun Strowman isn’t able to recover from his elbow injury fast enough to face Brock Lesnar at the WWE Great Balls of Fire PPV. There has been speculation about WWE doing a tournament to crown a #1 contender for the Universal Title but not much else is known at this point.

– Regarding the upcoming 32-woman tournament scheduled for this summer, WWE is currently scouting talents from various promotions including SHIMMER Women Athletes. The company reportedly has interest in two stars that worked for Impact Wrestling – former Knockouts champion Jade as well as Marti Belle.