Backstage News On Vince McMahon Not Happy With Survivor Series Main Event

As previously reported, Vince McMahon was reportedly unhappy with the Survivor Series main event match between Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Shayna Baszler. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following about McMahon being mad during the match:

“There was a story going around Vince was so mad he was telling the ref high spots for them to do as the match was going on, but those in the company have only said McMahon was mad, saying he had every right to be, but said he was not sending high spots to the referee while the match was going on.”

Meltzer added that the match had been “heavily worked on” and practiced.